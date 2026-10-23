One killed, four injured in drive-by shooting near Paris

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2026 16:05 IST | Created: 23-10-2026 16:05 IST
One killed, four injured in drive-by shooting near Paris

One person was killed and ‌at least four others were injured in a shooting in the Yvelines district west of Paris, and a suspect has been ‌arrested, French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Friday.

Ali Rabeh, ‌the mayor of the Yvelines town of Trappes, told BFMTV that a man had fired shoots from his car and "appeared to be firing at ⁠random ​and seemed ⁠intent on carrying out a massacre". He said one of those injured was ⁠a 12-year-old girl, adding that the shooter lived in a near-by ​town. There was no information so far about his motives, ⁠he said.

Lecornu wrote on X that security forces had been fully mobilised. "The ⁠national ​anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office has announced that it is monitoring the situation," he added. Representatives for the prosecutor's office did ⁠not immediately respond to a request for comment, and the prefecture declined ⁠to comment. ⁠The anti-terrorism prosecutor's office confirmed it was monitoring the case.

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