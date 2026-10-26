UK's Burnham says he agrees with principle of migration reform

British ​Prime Minister Andy Burnham ​said on ‌Monday he ​stood by the principles of reform to the ‌immigration system set out by his interior minister, following speculation that a political backlash could ‌force them to be watered down. Asked if ‌he agreed with Shabana Mahmood's policy of extending the time it takes to secure indefinite leave ⁠to ​remain to ⁠15 years from 5 for some migrants, Burnham ⁠told ITV's Good Morning Britain he stood by ​the principle of what she had ⁠put forward.

"The home secretary is right, in my view, ⁠to ​bring forward changes that are based on the principle that settlement is ⁠a right to be earned, not just something ⁠that ⁠is granted automatically," he said. "And she'll set out the final conclusion soon."