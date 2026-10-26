UK's Burnham says he agrees with principle of migration reform
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Monday he stood by the principles of reform to the immigration system set out by his interior minister, following speculation that a political backlash could force them to be watered down. Asked if he agreed with Shabana Mahmood's policy of extending the time it takes to secure indefinite leave to remain to 15 years from 5 for some migrants, Burnham told ITV's Good Morning Britain he stood by the principle of what she had put forward.
"The home secretary is right, in my view, to bring forward changes that are based on the principle that settlement is a right to be earned, not just something that is granted automatically," he said. "And she'll set out the final conclusion soon."