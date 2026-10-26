"Won’t rule out Naman Dhir as future captain": Ashwin speaks on Rohit’s IPL future, Hardik’s possible MI exit

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has shrugged off the possibility of Mumbai Indians (MI) star batter Rohit Sharma playing his last Indian Premier League (IPL) season next year. Ashwin said Hitman's retirement timeline remains uncertain, drawing a parallel with legendary wicketkeeper/batter MS Dhoni’s longevity. He also backed Naman Dhir as a potential future captain, praising his clarity of thought and composure.

"We don't know if he's (Rohit) going to play only one more year or longer. The same has been said about Dhoni, and he has ended up playing for many years and will likely return as a player again next season. In the future, I won't rule out Naman Dhir also as a captaincy option in the future, looking at his clarity and unflappability, " Ashwin said on his YouTube Channel. Rohit Sharma has established himself as one of the most prolific batters in IPL history, amassing 7,329 runs in 281 matches. The veteran right-hander boasts a highest score of 109*, at an average of 29.91 and a strike rate of 132.92. His IPL record also includes two centuries and 49 half-centuries, alongside 661 fours and 323 sixes.

Rohit began his IPL career with Deccan Chargers in 2008 before joining Mumbai Indians in 2011. He has won six IPL titles during his career, including one with Deccan Chargers in 2009 and five with Mumbai Indians. Under his captaincy, Mumbai Indians lifted the trophy in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020, cementing his legacy as one of the most successful leaders in the tournament's history.

Ashwin also believes Hardik Pandya is likely to leave Mumbai Indians through a trade, unless the franchise decides to retain him at the last moment. He suggested MI could target a leg-spinner or an Indian left-arm pacer from Punjab Kings as part of a potential deal. "It's almost certain that he (Hardik) won't be with MI unless they try to retain him at the last moment. But I do believe he'll be traded. MI might look for a leg-spinner in the trade, and there were even talks of MI targeting an Indian left-arm pacer from PBKS for Hardik," said Ashwin.

Pandya’s tenure as Mumbai Indians captain began in 2024 after he returned to the franchise from Gujarat Titans, replacing Rohit Sharma at the helm. His appointment was met with considerable scrutiny from fans, and the team endured a difficult season, finishing last in the points table with just four wins from 14 matches. The transition also brought intense attention to the captaincy change, as Pandya faced pressure to establish his leadership at a franchise where Rohit had enjoyed considerable success.

In 2025, Hardik’s leadership brought a turnaround as Mumbai Indians qualified for the playoffs after finishing fourth in the league stage, before their campaign ended with a defeat to Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2. However, the 2026 season proved disappointing, with MI managing just four wins in their first 12 matches before eventually finishing ninth with four wins and 10 defeats. The franchise’s failure to reach the playoffs for a second time in three seasons under Hardik intensified scrutiny over his captaincy and raised questions about his future as skipper. (ANI)