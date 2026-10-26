UK to set out path to NATO spending target in Wednesday's budget

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2026 13:12 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 13:12 IST
UK to set out path to NATO spending target in Wednesday's budget

​Prime Minister Andy ​Burnham said on Monday ‌his defence ​minister John Healey would set out on Wednesday a path ‌to meet Britain's NATO spending commitments, including reaching 3.5% of GDP on core defence by 2035.

Healey is ‌due to deliver his first budget as ‌finance minister on Wednesday, when he is expected to outline the government's broader spending and fiscal plans. In an interview ⁠with ​ITV's Good ⁠Morning Britain, Burnham said Healey would then set out "the path ⁠to meet our NATO commitments, but we will meet ​our NATO commitments."

"We will set out a plan ⁠as to what we think is the right way to ⁠do ​that," Burnham told the broadcaster. He said the government's priorities were to fund its ⁠defence investment plan and lay out a route to meeting ⁠NATO ⁠spending goals, adding that national security must remain a priority in a "challenging world".

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