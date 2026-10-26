Audi CEO's appearance at Trump rally was 'deeply embarrassing', IG Metall head says

The ​head of ​Germany's biggest trade union ‌IG Metall ​and deputy chair of Volkswagen's supervisory board ‌on Monday harshly criticised Audi's CEO for speaking at an election campaign event of ‌US President Donald Trump over the weekend. Gernot ‌Doellner on Saturday appeared alongside Trump at a rally in Perry, near Macon in central ⁠Georgia ​on ⁠Saturday, as the US president said Audi, part ⁠of Volkswagen Group, planned to build a $4 billion ​assembly plant in Georgia that will ⁠produce 200,000 SUVs annually.

"The way in which Gernot ⁠Doellner ​has presented himself and Audi in the US is deeply embarrassing, ⁠politically unacceptable and unworthy of the company," Christiane ⁠Benner ⁠said in a statement, adding the appearance had violated Audi's corporate rules.