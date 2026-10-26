EIB Backs Moldova’s Agri-Food Sector With €150 Million Growth Package

Agriculture remains one of the strongest pillars of Moldova's economy, supporting thousands of rural families and businesses that depend on farming, food processing and agricultural trade for their livelihoods. Access to affordable long-term financing has often limited the ability of producers to modernise operations, increase productivity and reach larger markets.

A new €150 million financing package from EIB Global, the development arm of the European Investment Bank, is set to address those challenges through the launch of Fruit Garden of Moldova II, a programme designed to help agricultural and food-related businesses make major investments across the country. The initiative will provide resources for modern machinery, improved storage systems, expanded processing facilities and stronger logistics networks.

The funding is expected to support economic growth in rural areas by helping enterprises increase production capacity, create jobs and develop higher-value products that can compete more effectively in international markets. The programme also strengthens Moldova's economic ties with the European Union by encouraging greater participation in European supply chains.

Fruit Garden of Moldova II builds on the results of the original Fruit Garden of Moldova programme, which had supported more than 500 investment projects across the country's agricultural sector by 2025. The new phase follows the same implementation model and uses established institutions that already have experience delivering financing to businesses operating throughout Moldova.

The investment package covers every stage of the agricultural value chain. Farmers and orchard owners will be able to improve production systems, food processors can expand facilities, and distributors will gain support for transportation and logistics infrastructure. These improvements are expected to help producers raise product quality, increase added value and access new commercial opportunities within the European Union.

Part of the financing will also be directed toward public-sector investments that strengthen the wider agricultural ecosystem. Funding is planned for agricultural education, research activities and food safety infrastructure, supporting the development of a more competitive and modern sector over the long term.

The operation benefits from a European Union guarantee under the NDICI-Global Europe framework and supports the broader objectives of the €1.9 billion EU Growth Plan for Moldova. That plan focuses on accelerating economic development through investment, reforms and stronger private-sector activity.

EIB Vice-President Karl Nehammer said agriculture represents far more than an industry in Moldova, describing it as an important source of livelihoods, opportunity and community development. He noted that the new programme will help farmers and food businesses invest in growth, strengthen competitiveness and create more value within the country. According to him, the initiative supports entrepreneurs who want to expand operations, create employment and introduce Moldovan products to new markets.

European Union Ambassador to Moldova Iwona Piórko said the project will create new opportunities for farmers, food producers and rural entrepreneurs by improving access to financing needed for expansion and modernisation. She added that the investment demonstrates how the EU Growth Plan can deliver practical benefits for businesses and communities while supporting Moldova's economic integration with the European market.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry Eugeniu Osmochescu said Moldovan producers possess the expertise and determination needed to compete in European markets, though greater access to long-term investment remains essential for expansion. He said the programme will help businesses improve production systems, storage facilities and processing capacity, generating greater value inside the country and supporting stronger rural communities, employment growth and economic competitiveness.

With financing reaching farms, processors, distributors, educational institutions and food safety infrastructure, Fruit Garden of Moldova II represents one of the most comprehensive investments in Moldova's agricultural sector in recent years, offering businesses the resources needed to modernise operations and expand their presence in European markets.