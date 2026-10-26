US singer Chris Brown arrives at UK court for sentencing over nightclub incident

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 14:41 IST
US singer Chris Brown arrives at UK court for sentencing over nightclub incident

US singer Chris Brown ​arrived at court on Monday ​ahead of his sentencing ‌for attacking ​a producer with a tequila bottle in a London nightclub in 2023. Brown, 37, is due ‌to be sentenced at London's Southwark Crown Court after he admitted a charge of affray over the attack on Abraham Diaw at the Tape ‌nightclub in February 2023.

The R&B star and his vocal coach Omololu ‌Akinlolu, 40, pleaded guilty in July, having denied more serious charges of attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm and assault causing actual bodily harm. The maximum sentence for affray ⁠is ​three years' imprisonment, but ⁠any prison sentence could be suspended.

Some of Brown's fans queued outside court from ⁠around 0700 GMT, about an hour before the building opened, with some having brought ​merchandise Brown, a two-time Grammy winner, was arrested in May 2025 having ⁠returned to Britain for the first time since the incident and was initially denied ⁠bail, ​throwing his worldwide "Breezy Bowl XX" tour into doubt.

But Brown was eventually released after promising to pay a £5 million security fee, allowing ⁠the tour to go ahead. This court case is the latest involving ⁠Brown since ⁠he was charged with assaulting his then-partner Rihanna in 2009, with a photo of her bruised face making headlines ‌around ‌the world.

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