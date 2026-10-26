German business sentiment improves in October, Ifo survey finds
German business morale improved more than expected in October due to more optimistic expectations.
The Ifo institute said its business climate index rose to 90.2 in October from 89.9 in September, a survey showed on Monday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an increase to 90.0.
Economic expectations rose to 91.6 in October from 90.4 in September. The current situation, however, was assessed as being slightly worse, with the index declining to 88.8 from 89.5 in the previous month.