German business sentiment improves in October, Ifo survey finds

German business ​morale improved more than expected ‌in October due to more optimistic expectations.

The Ifo institute said its ‌business climate index rose ‌to 90.2 in October from 89.9 in September, a survey showed ⁠on Monday. Analysts ​polled ⁠by Reuters had forecast an increase ⁠to 90.0.

Economic expectations rose to ​91.6 in October from 90.4 ⁠in September. The current situation, however, was ⁠assessed ​as being slightly worse, with the index declining ⁠to 88.8 from 89.5 in the previous ⁠month.