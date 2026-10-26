UK sanctions 15 commanders from rival Sudan factions over wartime rape

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 15:58 IST
UK sanctions 15 commanders from rival Sudan factions over wartime rape

​Britain on Monday ‌sanctioned 15 military ​commanders, militia leaders and security officials from both sides of Sudan's ‌conflict, accusing them of waging sexual violence, torture and attacks on civilians linked to the fall of al-Fashir.

Those targeted include ‌commanders from the Rapid Support Forces and Sudanese Armed ‌Forces, as well as leaders of armed groups allied to the army, in what London said was its latest effort to ⁠hold ​perpetrators of ⁠abuses accountable. The measures come a year after the fall of al-Fashir, ⁠the North Darfur capital that became a focal point of ​Sudan's war, where civilians were subjected to a prolonged ⁠siege, reported mass killings and widespread sexual violence.

Britain said the action ⁠followed ​the publication of UK-funded research by the Centre for Information Resilience, which documented what it described as ⁠systematic starvation and conflict-related sexual violence against civilians by both ⁠sides in the ⁠war. It pledged an additional £15 million ($20 million) in humanitarian and survivor support for Sudan.

($1 = 0.7487 ‌pounds)

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