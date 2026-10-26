EU accepts Temu plan to remedy Digital Services Act breach
The European Commission said on Monday it had accepted Chinese online retail platform Temu's action plan to remedy a breach of the EU's Digital Services Act, following a fine imposed on the company in May. The plan focuses on five measures to remedy the breach, and Temu now has four months to conduct an interim risk assessment, the Commission, which acts as EU regulator, said in a statement.
The Comission had imposed a €200 million ($224.08 million) on Temu in May for not doing enough to stop the sale of illegal products. ($1 = 0.8925 euros)