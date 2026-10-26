EU accepts Temu plan to remedy Digital Services Act breach

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 16:56 IST
EU accepts Temu plan to remedy Digital Services Act breach

​The European ​Commission said on ‌Monday it ​had accepted Chinese online retail ‌platform Temu's action plan to remedy a breach of the EU's ‌Digital Services Act, following a fine ‌imposed on the company in May. The plan focuses on five measures ⁠to ​remedy ⁠the breach, and Temu now has four ⁠months to conduct an interim ​risk assessment, the Commission, which acts ⁠as EU regulator, said in ⁠a ​statement.

The Comission had imposed a €200 million ($224.08 million) on Temu ⁠in May for not doing enough ⁠to ⁠stop the sale of illegal products. ($1 = 0.8925 euros)

TRENDING

1
"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

Global
2
Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bolsonaro

Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bols...

Global
3
80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth time

80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth ti...

Global
4
Liechtenstein's Acting Head of State Hereditary Prince Alois arrives in Mumbai on State visit to India

Liechtenstein's Acting Head of State Hereditary Prince Alois arrives in M...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Uncertain Jobs, Unequal Odds: South Korea’s Pandemic Findings on Suicide Attempts

The AI Readiness Paradox: Oil Wealth Offers No Clear Shortcut to Higher Worker Productivity

AI Chatbots Deliver Surprising HIIT Information: All Four Miss Readability Benchmarks

The HPV Vaccine Knowledge Gap: Why Awareness Alone Is Failing Cancer Prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026