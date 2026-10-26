EU accepts Temu plan to remedy Digital Services Act breach

​The European ​Commission said on ‌Monday it ​had accepted Chinese online retail ‌platform Temu's action plan to remedy a breach of the EU's ‌Digital Services Act, following a fine ‌imposed on the company in May. The plan focuses on five measures ⁠to ​remedy ⁠the breach, and Temu now has four ⁠months to conduct an interim ​risk assessment, the Commission, which acts ⁠as EU regulator, said in ⁠a ​statement.

The Comission had imposed a €200 million ($224.08 million) on Temu ⁠in May for not doing enough ⁠to ⁠stop the sale of illegal products. ($1 = 0.8925 euros)