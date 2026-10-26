UPDATE 2-Audi CEO faces backlash after joining Trump at midterm campaign rally

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 17:12 IST
UPDATE 2-Audi CEO faces backlash after joining Trump at midterm campaign rally

Audi chief Gernot Doellner drew heavy criticism on Monday for appearing alongside US President Donald Trump at a campaign ‌rally in the battleground state of Georgia, with the head of Germany's top union saying it violated the automaker's company guidelines. Doellner appeared alongside Trump at the rally in Perry, near Macon in central Georgia, to announce plans to build a $4 billion plant, the luxury carmaker's first in the US, which would produce ‌200,000 SUVs annually.

The head of a major trade union accused him of breaking the company's code of conduct with the appearance. The investment must ‌be put to the supervisory board of parent Volkswagen , including German labour representatives. TOP VW COMMITTEE MUST DECIDE ON US PLANT

A decision to go ahead with the investment would come after lengthy considerations over a US plant to escape import tariffs that cost Audi around €1.2 billion last year. "Doellner is also in flagrant breach of his own company's rules, which ⁠expressly require ​political neutrality in the run-up to elections," ⁠said Christiane Benner, head of Germany's IG Metall union and deputy chair of the Volkswagen supervisory board.

Benner stressed that any decision on the investment must ultimately be taken by the ⁠top supervisory committee, which is already fraught with tension over Volkswagen's sweeping restructuring. Trump has voiced his support in the past for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, making him ​a controversial ally for Germany's political and corporate mainstream.

TRUMP KEEN TO PROMOTE IMPACT OF TARIFFS German automotive expert Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer referred to Doellner ⁠as a "mini Elon Musk", comparing him to the Tesla boss who has appeared on stage with Trump.

Audi's code of conduct stipulates that no "public engagements with political parties or politicians standing for election, ⁠nor ​any sponsorship of such events" are to take place in the three months leading up to an election. Trump is eager to make the case that his auto tariffs are helping the US economy ahead of the midterms.

The US investment plan coincides with Volkswagen's push to cut 100,000 ⁠jobs and slash excess production as it grapples with heavy losses in China while absorbing steep tariffs and the costly transition to EVs. The group's ⁠German production sites have been under particular ⁠pressure to reduce costs, with Audi's factory in Neckarsulm one of four plants threatened with closure from early next decade.

"The optics are not great, jobs are being created in the US while Audi is reducing the capacity ‌globally," Metzler analysts said of ‌the US plan. "Still, we would argue the decision to produce in the ​US is right." (Editing by David Holmes)

TRENDING

1
"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

Global
2
Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bolsonaro

Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bols...

Global
3
80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth time

80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth ti...

Global
4
Liechtenstein's Acting Head of State Hereditary Prince Alois arrives in Mumbai on State visit to India

Liechtenstein's Acting Head of State Hereditary Prince Alois arrives in M...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Uncertain Jobs, Unequal Odds: South Korea’s Pandemic Findings on Suicide Attempts

The AI Readiness Paradox: Oil Wealth Offers No Clear Shortcut to Higher Worker Productivity

AI Chatbots Deliver Surprising HIIT Information: All Four Miss Readability Benchmarks

The HPV Vaccine Knowledge Gap: Why Awareness Alone Is Failing Cancer Prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026