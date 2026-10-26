Nigeria Ebola patient and spouse admitted to hospitals in Switzerland

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 22:26 IST
Nigeria Ebola patient and spouse admitted to hospitals in Switzerland

​A ​woman living ‌in Nigeria ​who was infected with the ‌Ebola virus and her spouse, a Swiss diplomat, have been admitted ‌to hospitals in Switzerland ‌after they were flown in from Nigeria on Monday, Swiss ⁠authorities said. The ​man ⁠was admitted to the University ⁠Hospital Zurich, while his wife was ​taken for treatment at the ⁠Geneva University Hospital, the Canton ⁠of ​Geneva said.

"This situation does not pose any ⁠risk to public health in Switzerland," ⁠the ⁠Swiss government said in a statement.

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