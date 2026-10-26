Nigeria Ebola patient and spouse admitted to hospitals in Switzerland
A woman living in Nigeria who was infected with the Ebola virus and her spouse, a Swiss diplomat, have been admitted to hospitals in Switzerland after they were flown in from Nigeria on Monday, Swiss authorities said. The man was admitted to the University Hospital Zurich, while his wife was taken for treatment at the Geneva University Hospital, the Canton of Geneva said.
"This situation does not pose any risk to public health in Switzerland," the Swiss government said in a statement.