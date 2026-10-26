Romania says it uncovered Russia-directed sabotage network
Romania's Intelligence Service said on Monday it had identified a sabotage network coordinated by Russia, adding the group was responsible for a fire in September at an industrial platform in central Romania near a state-owned weapons company. "The coordinators in the Russian Federation had assigned it an extensive series of targets in the region: state and private weapons production facilities, as well as other objectives of military and industrial interest," it said.
Russia has consistently denied accusations of sabotage in Europe.