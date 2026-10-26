Romania says it uncovered Russia-directed sabotage network

​Romania's ​Intelligence Service said ‌on Monday ​it had identified a sabotage ‌network coordinated by Russia, adding the group was responsible for ‌a fire in September at ‌an industrial platform in central Romania near a state-owned weapons company. "The ⁠coordinators ​in ⁠the Russian Federation had assigned it an ⁠extensive series of targets ​in the region: state and ⁠private weapons production facilities, as well ⁠as ​other objectives of military and industrial interest," it ⁠said.

Russia has consistently denied accusations ⁠of ⁠sabotage in Europe.