MEA Secy Sibi George attends Austria’s national day celebrations as Chief Guest

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (West) Sibi George represented India as Chief Guest at Austria’s National Day celebrations, reaffirming New Delhi’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

ANI | Updated: 26-10-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 22:59 IST
MEA Secy Sibi George attends Austria’s national day celebrations as Chief Guest
MEA Secretary Sibi George at Austria's National Day Celebrations in New Delhi (Photo/X/@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (West) Sibi George represented India as Chief Guest at Austria’s National Day celebrations, reaffirming New Delhi’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries. In a post on X, the MEA said, “Secretary (West) @AmbSibiGeorge represented India at the National Day celebrations of Austria as Chief Guest. He conveyed warm greetings to the Government and people of Austria and reaffirmed India's commitment to further strengthening ties.”

“Building upon the momentum of high-level engagements, both sides look forward to expanding cooperation in trade, investment, defence, technology, innovation and people-to-people exchanges,” the ministry added. Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended greetings to the Austrian government and people on the occasion of the country's National Day. He also conveyed his wishes to Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger.

“Warm felicitations to FM @BMeinl, the Government and people of Austria on their National Day. Committed to further strengthening our Enhanced Partnership,” Jaishankar said in a post on X. India and Austria share a longstanding and friendly relationship, with the two countries marking 75 years of diplomatic ties in 2024. Relations have gained further momentum through high-level engagements, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Vienna in July 2024 and Austrian Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker’s visit to India in April 2026.

Cooperation between the two countries spans trade, investment, defence, technology, research and innovation. Bilateral trade reached approximately USD 3.47 billion in 2025, according to the information provided by the MEA. The two sides have also taken steps to deepen defence industrial cooperation and counter-terrorism engagement. Their collaboration extends to emerging technologies, renewable energy, railway infrastructure and startup innovation.

People-to-people ties remain an important pillar of the partnership, with initiatives covering migration and mobility, vocational training, education and cultural exchanges. (ANI)

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