Following is a ​summary of ​current ‌science news briefs.

Poland ​eyes more cooperation with ‌Germany in space, Polish minister says

Poland sees a lot of room ‌to deepen cooperation with ‌Germany in the space sector, Polish Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski said on ⁠Monday, ​underscoring ⁠the need to possess sovereign technology in ⁠order to bolster security in ​the face of external pressures. "We need ⁠to invest in technologies ... that ⁠are ​not available right now in Europe, but are ⁠absolutely critical for our joint security," Domanski ⁠said, ⁠naming the space industry, during a joint panel ‌with ‌Germany's Economy Minister ​Katherina Reiche.