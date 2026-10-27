Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2026 02:32 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 02:32 IST
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news ​briefs.

Actor Walter Koenig, 'Star Trek's' plucky ​Chekov, dies at 90

Walter ‌Koenig, ​who brought humor and grit to the role of starship navigator Pavel Chekov on the classic 1960s ‌sci-fi TV series "Star Trek" and seven subsequent feature films, has died at the age of 90. "My heart is heavy. Walter Koenig, our Ensign Pavel Chekov, passed away early ‌today," George Takei, who starred alongside Koenig in the show and was ‌a long-time friend, wrote on Facebook on Monday. Koenig died at his home in Los Angeles, the AP reported, citing his talent agent.

Skydance offers buyouts to some employees to cut ⁠costs ​after Warner Bros merger

Skydance ⁠is offering some employees a one-time voluntary buyout, according to a memo seen by Reuters ⁠on Monday, as the media company looks to cut costs after scooping up bigger ​rival Warner Bros Discovery and assuming its massive debt. The company, whose shares have ⁠fallen by about a third this year, is also moving to a five-day-a-week in-office policy, ⁠the ​memo showed.

US singer Chris Brown spared immediate jail sentence for UK affray charge

US singer Chris Brown was spared an immediate prison sentence in Britain on ⁠Monday for attacking a producer with a tequila bottle in a London nightclub ⁠in 2023. Brown, 37, ⁠was given an eight-month suspended sentence at London's Southwark Crown Court having pleaded guilty to a charge of affray over ‌the attack on ‌Abraham Diaw at the Tape nightclub ​in February 2023.

TRENDING

1
"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

Global
2
Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bolsonaro

Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bols...

Global
3
80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth time

80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth ti...

Global
4
Liechtenstein's Acting Head of State Hereditary Prince Alois arrives in Mumbai on State visit to India

Liechtenstein's Acting Head of State Hereditary Prince Alois arrives in M...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Uncertain Jobs, Unequal Odds: South Korea’s Pandemic Findings on Suicide Attempts

The AI Readiness Paradox: Oil Wealth Offers No Clear Shortcut to Higher Worker Productivity

AI Chatbots Deliver Surprising HIIT Information: All Four Miss Readability Benchmarks

The HPV Vaccine Knowledge Gap: Why Awareness Alone Is Failing Cancer Prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026