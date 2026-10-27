Reuters Entertainment News Summary
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
Actor Walter Koenig, 'Star Trek's' plucky Chekov, dies at 90
Walter Koenig, who brought humor and grit to the role of starship navigator Pavel Chekov on the classic 1960s sci-fi TV series "Star Trek" and seven subsequent feature films, has died at the age of 90. "My heart is heavy. Walter Koenig, our Ensign Pavel Chekov, passed away early today," George Takei, who starred alongside Koenig in the show and was a long-time friend, wrote on Facebook on Monday. Koenig died at his home in Los Angeles, the AP reported, citing his talent agent.
Skydance offers buyouts to some employees to cut costs after Warner Bros merger
Skydance is offering some employees a one-time voluntary buyout, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Monday, as the media company looks to cut costs after scooping up bigger rival Warner Bros Discovery and assuming its massive debt. The company, whose shares have fallen by about a third this year, is also moving to a five-day-a-week in-office policy, the memo showed.
US singer Chris Brown spared immediate jail sentence for UK affray charge
US singer Chris Brown was spared an immediate prison sentence in Britain on Monday for attacking a producer with a tequila bottle in a London nightclub in 2023. Brown, 37, was given an eight-month suspended sentence at London's Southwark Crown Court having pleaded guilty to a charge of affray over the attack on Abraham Diaw at the Tape nightclub in February 2023.