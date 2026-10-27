Following is a summary of current entertainment news ​briefs.

Actor Walter Koenig, 'Star Trek's' plucky ​Chekov, dies at 90

Walter ‌Koenig, ​who brought humor and grit to the role of starship navigator Pavel Chekov on the classic 1960s ‌sci-fi TV series "Star Trek" and seven subsequent feature films, has died at the age of 90. "My heart is heavy. Walter Koenig, our Ensign Pavel Chekov, passed away early ‌today," George Takei, who starred alongside Koenig in the show and was ‌a long-time friend, wrote on Facebook on Monday. Koenig died at his home in Los Angeles, the AP reported, citing his talent agent.

Skydance offers buyouts to some employees to cut ⁠costs ​after Warner Bros merger

Skydance ⁠is offering some employees a one-time voluntary buyout, according to a memo seen by Reuters ⁠on Monday, as the media company looks to cut costs after scooping up bigger ​rival Warner Bros Discovery and assuming its massive debt. The company, whose shares have ⁠fallen by about a third this year, is also moving to a five-day-a-week in-office policy, ⁠the ​memo showed.

US singer Chris Brown spared immediate jail sentence for UK affray charge

US singer Chris Brown was spared an immediate prison sentence in Britain on ⁠Monday for attacking a producer with a tequila bottle in a London nightclub ⁠in 2023. Brown, 37, ⁠was given an eight-month suspended sentence at London's Southwark Crown Court having pleaded guilty to a charge of affray over ‌the attack on ‌Abraham Diaw at the Tape nightclub ​in February 2023.