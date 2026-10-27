A ​Russian missile attack ​on the Ukrainian capital ‌Kyiv killed ​at least one person on Monday and damaged a metro ‌station and medical facilities, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Klitschko, writing on Telegram, said that according to preliminary information, one ‌person had been killed near a supermarket. Seven people ‌were injured across the city, he said. The mayor also said there was a strike next to an underground station ⁠and ​pictures ⁠posted on unofficial Telegram channels showed damage at a station and ⁠to a tram.

Klitschko said explosions shattered windows at ​two medical facilities. He said a member of an ⁠emergency crew had come under attack after rushing to the ⁠scene ​of one strike. Reuters witnesses said a series of explosions jolted the city. They said ⁠power had been cut in districts on the east ⁠side of ⁠the Dnipro River.

Moscow has long denied that it targets civilians.