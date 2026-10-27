Russian attack on Kyiv kills one person, hits metro station, medical facilities, mayor says
A Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv killed at least one person on Monday and damaged a metro station and medical facilities, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
Klitschko, writing on Telegram, said that according to preliminary information, one person had been killed near a supermarket. Seven people were injured across the city, he said. The mayor also said there was a strike next to an underground station and pictures posted on unofficial Telegram channels showed damage at a station and to a tram.
Klitschko said explosions shattered windows at two medical facilities. He said a member of an emergency crew had come under attack after rushing to the scene of one strike. Reuters witnesses said a series of explosions jolted the city. They said power had been cut in districts on the east side of the Dnipro River.
Moscow has long denied that it targets civilians.