Russian attack on Kyiv kills one person, hits metro station, medical facilities, mayor says

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2026 02:34 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 02:34 IST
Russian attack on Kyiv kills one person, hits metro station, medical facilities, mayor says

A ​Russian missile attack ​on the Ukrainian capital ‌Kyiv killed ​at least one person on Monday and damaged a metro ‌station and medical facilities, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Klitschko, writing on Telegram, said that according to preliminary information, one ‌person had been killed near a supermarket. Seven people ‌were injured across the city, he said. The mayor also said there was a strike next to an underground station ⁠and ​pictures ⁠posted on unofficial Telegram channels showed damage at a station and ⁠to a tram.

Klitschko said explosions shattered windows at ​two medical facilities. He said a member of an ⁠emergency crew had come under attack after rushing to the ⁠scene ​of one strike. Reuters witnesses said a series of explosions jolted the city. They said ⁠power had been cut in districts on the east ⁠side of ⁠the Dnipro River.

Moscow has long denied that it targets civilians.

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