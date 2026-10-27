Half the World Lives on Less Than $8.30 a Day: Why Has Poverty Reduction Lost Momentum?

Global poverty reduction is losing momentum, exposing a widening disconnect between economic growth and the ability of millions to secure sufficient income from work. With 811 million people still living in extreme poverty, the World Bank has warned that progress could reverse by 2030 unless economies generate stronger growth alongside more employment opportunities and higher earnings. The challenge extends beyond creating jobs to ensuring that work provides a credible route out of deprivation.

The World Bank Group's Poverty, Prosperity, and Planet Report 2026 estimates that one in ten people worldwide survives on less than $3.00 a day, with the extreme poverty rate largely unchanged since the pandemic. Without stronger per capita growth, the number of people living below this threshold could be higher in 2030 than today, raising doubts about the pace of future poverty reduction.

The scale of the economic challenge is substantial. Achieving an extreme poverty rate of 3% by 2050 would require annual per capita economic growth averaging approximately 4%, twice the rate recorded over the past quarter-century. Yet faster growth alone cannot address the barriers preventing poorer households from accessing employment or earning enough through existing work.

Poverty Is Becoming More Concentrated as Global Progress Slows

The geography of deprivation is emerging as a defining constraint on future poverty reduction. More than half of the world's extremely poor people are concentrated in just nine economies, while an estimated 87% are projected to live in Sub-Saharan Africa or fragile and conflict-affected situations by 2030. Global progress will therefore increasingly depend on economic improvements in countries facing particularly difficult development conditions.

Such concentration complicates the relationship between worldwide economic performance and poverty outcomes. Even when growth strengthens across multiple economies, reductions in global extreme poverty will remain limited if the countries containing the largest populations in deprivation cannot generate comparable improvements. The distribution of poverty consequently becomes as important as aggregate economic expansion.

Economic insecurity also extends far beyond those classified as extremely poor. Approximately 3.7 billion people, nearly half the global population, live on less than $8.30 daily, a number that has remained stagnant since 1990. The persistence of this much broader population illustrates how limited economic resources remain a widespread concern even outside the most severe poverty category.

The $3.00 daily benchmark reflects standards used in low-income countries, while the $8.30 threshold corresponds to upper-middle-income country standards. Movement above the lower threshold does not necessarily indicate that households have secured the financial capacity associated with higher living standards.

These patterns expose two connected challenges: reducing severe deprivation where it is most concentrated and expanding economic security across a much wider population. Both depend on how effectively economic activity translates into earnings for households that have historically benefited least from growth.

The Employment Divide: Why Working More Is Not Enough

Employment has become the key mechanism through which the World Bank assesses the prospects for renewed poverty reduction. Its analysis identifies two distinct problems: working-age adults in poor households who lack employment and workers whose existing activities generate earnings insufficient to escape extreme poverty.

Closing employment gaps could produce considerable gains. If employment among working-age adults in poor households reached 75%, global extreme poverty could decline by roughly one-fifth. The report identifies eliminating the gender employment gap as one possible route to achieving that level, placing women's workforce participation at the centre of the poverty reduction agenda.

However, expanding employment cannot resolve deprivation when available work produces inadequate income. Poor workers are disproportionately concentrated in low-return activities, including smallholder farming, while also having lower educational attainment. These conditions limit the earnings associated with employment and help explain why participation in economic activity does not always provide an escape from poverty.

Education emerges as a particularly significant factor. Raising poor workers' educational attainment to the average level among people above the extreme poverty threshold would increase their predicted earnings by approximately 40%, according to the World Bank. The corresponding scenario indicates that extreme poverty could fall by nearly half, highlighting the potential importance of narrowing differences in earning capacity.

Changes in the type of employment offer another route. Moving poor workers into wage employment or out of agriculture could reduce extreme poverty by around one-fifth. Nevertheless, these estimates describe potential outcomes associated with changes in employment characteristics rather than guaranteed results from particular interventions.

The findings also challenge any assumption that agricultural livelihoods must be abandoned to improve incomes. Raising earnings among farmers and small businesses remains an identified priority alongside expanding access to better-paid employment. Different national economic structures require different approaches, even when the underlying objective of increasing household earnings is shared.

The Race to 2030 Now Depends on Who Benefits From Growth

The report's key economic tension lies between the pace of growth required to reduce poverty and the unequal capacity of households to benefit from expanding economic activity. Doubling the historical rate of per capita growth represents a demanding benchmark, but without improvements in employment access and earning opportunities, additional growth may not reach those facing the greatest deprivation.

Governments consequently confront overlapping priorities rather than a single poverty reduction solution. Increasing women's participation, improving educational attainment, strengthening earnings in agriculture and small enterprises, and expanding access to wage employment all represent possible avenues for progress. Their relative importance will depend on the employment and earnings gaps prevailing in each economy.

International development institutions face an equally consequential challenge as poverty becomes increasingly concentrated in fragile settings and Sub-Saharan Africa. Global outcomes will be shaped not merely by the economic performance of countries already making progress, but by whether poorer populations in the most difficult environments experience meaningful improvements.

World Bank Group Chief Economist Michael Kremer has emphasized that progress remains possible despite challenging circumstances. The report's findings support that assessment while underscoring the distance between identifying opportunities for poverty reduction and achieving changes at sufficient scale.

The coming years will test whether countries can combine stronger per capita growth with broader employment participation and higher returns from work. With 2030 approaching, reversing the poverty standstill will depend increasingly on whether economic gains reach people excluded from employment, those trapped in low-earning activities, and communities concentrated in the world's poorest and most fragile economies.