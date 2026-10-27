US Congressman Krishnamoorthi leads 256 cosponsors in resolution to designate July as 'Indian American Heritage Month'

US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has introduced a bipartisan resolution, backed by 256 cosponsors, honouring the contributions of Indian Americans and supporting the designation of July as 'Indian American Heritage Month'. According to a press release issued by Krishnamoorthi's office on Monday (local time), the resolution recognises the contributions of more than 5.2 million Indian Americans to the United States across fields including science and medicine, technology and business, public service and the military, education, philanthropy, arts and culture, and athletics.

"Indian Americans have helped shape this country for generations, from breakthroughs that have saved lives and businesses that have created jobs to lifetimes of service in our military and public office," Congressman Krishnamoorthi said. "I'm proud to lead 256 of my colleagues in designating July as Indian American Heritage Month to honor that legacy and celebrate the many ways Indian Americans continue to enrich our country," he added.

The proposed resolution, submitted by Krishnamoorthi in the US House of Representatives during the second session of the 119th Congress, has been referred to a House committee for consideration, according to the resolution. The resolution notes that, according to estimates published by the US Census Bureau in 2023, more than 5.2 million people in the United States identify as Indian American.

It highlights the community's historical and cultural roots, noting that Indian Americans trace their roots to "a civilization more than 5,000 years old" and have brought to the United States "a rich legacy of art, literature, philosophy, science, and democratic traditions". The proposed designation of July commemorates the signing of the Luce-Celler Act by then US President Harry S.Truman on July 2, 1946. The legislation made people of Indian descent eligible for naturalisation as US citizens.

The resolution also recognises the religious diversity of Indian Americans, stating that they represent "a wide range of faith traditions that strengthen the Nation's cultural and spiritual fabric". Highlighting their public service, the resolution notes that Indian Americans "have served with distinction at all levels of government and public service, including in every branch of the United States Armed Forces".

It further acknowledges their contributions to science and technology, stating that Indian Americans "have made pioneering contributions to science, medicine, biomedical research, space exploration, artificial intelligence, computing, telecommunications, and other fields of innovation that have improved lives and expanded human knowledge". The resolution also highlights their role in business, education, journalism and philanthropy, stating that Indian Americans have contributed to "the economic strength, intellectual life, and global leadership of the United States".

Recognising their cultural contributions, the resolution text stated that Indian Americans "have enriched the cultural fabric of the United States through music, film, television, the performing arts, cuisine, athletics, and the preservation and sharing of India's diverse cultural, religious, linguistic, and regional traditions". Emphasising the purpose of the proposed observance, the resolution states that July provides an opportunity to recognise "the history, achievements, cultural traditions, and diverse religious and regional identities of Indian Americans" and celebrate their many contributions to the United States.

The resolution in the end stated that the US House of Representatives "recognizes that Indian Americans enhance the rich diversity and strength of the United States" and supports the designation of "Indian American Heritage Month". (ANI)