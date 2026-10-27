Germany's Merz says EU has strategic interest in open market access
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Tuesday that the European Union, with its 450 million consumers, has strategic interests in collaborating on open access to markets, including with members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership pact.
Because of a changing world, the EU is seeking closer partnerships, including with the Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN, Merz said at a press conference during a visit to Singapore.