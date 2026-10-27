Germany's Merz says EU has strategic interest in open market access

German ​Chancellor Friedrich ‌Merz said ​on Tuesday that the ‌European Union, with its 450 million consumers, has strategic ‌interests in collaborating on open ‌access to markets, including with members of the Comprehensive ⁠and ​Progressive ⁠Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership pact.

Because of ⁠a changing world, the ​EU is seeking closer partnerships, ⁠including with the Southeast ⁠Asian ​bloc ASEAN, Merz said at a press ⁠conference during a visit ⁠to ⁠Singapore.