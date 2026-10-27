Polling underway in Israel election, families of October 7 victims call for 'vote for party committed to commission of inquiry on attack'

Voters in Israel have started casting ballots as polling stations opened across Israel at 7 am

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2026 11:11 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 11:11 IST
Polling underway in Israel election, families of October 7 victims call for 'vote for party committed to commission of inquiry on attack'
Voting underway in Israel's elections (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Voters in Israel have started casting ballots as polling stations opened across Israel at 7 am local time. 7.3 million people are eligible to cast their ballots for the 26th Knesset. The final opinion surveys published before polls opened showed a tight race between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc and the opposition factions led by former IDF chief Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party, though both are forecast to fall short of a ruling majority if they maintain their campaign promises not to govern with certain other factions.

Times of Israel reported, that on Tuesday morning at 6:29 am local time, the hour when Hamas terrorists began the October 7, 2023 terrorist attack, family members of those killed and taken hostage on that day gathered in Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square for a moment of silence, followed by statements asking Israelis to go out and vote, in memory of those who can no longer exercise that right. Times of Israel reported that, Sigal and Yoram Yehudai, parents of Ron Yehudai, who was killed at the Nova desert rave asked citizens of Israel to vote for parties that have committed to establishing a state commission of inquiry that they said “will give us answers and bring peace to our weary souls.”

The opposition bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar Party is pushing on the issues of accountability for October 7, and demanding an independent commission of inquiry. Eisenkot himself is characterised as a security hawk and his campaign is centred around calling Netanyahu dangerous for Israel's security. "Benjamin Netanyahu will conclude his role immediately following the election results that will take place tomorrow and the establishment of the next government, which will be carried out expeditiously. We will ensure that this is how it will be. The people of Israel will elect a prime minister whose considerations will always be for the good of Israel, who will never act out of political interests at the expense of Israel's security and the fighters of the IDF," Eisenkot posted in his final message ahead of Tuesday's poll.

Yair Golan of the Democrats is also calling for change, harping on the fact that Netanyahu's government has so far resisted the formation of the independent commission to probe the October 7 attack. "Only a true vote will ensure both Netanyahu's replacement and the replacement of his path. Only a big Democratic bloc will guarantee that we replace the prime minister and that there will truly be a government of change. Netanyahu’s government has resisted establishing such a commission — saying a politically appointed commission should be formed instead — while the prime minister has declined to accept personal responsibility for the failures on his watch," he said on Polling eve.

After the votes are tallied on Tuesday, President Isaac Herzog will consult the leaders of the elected parties before tasking the lawmaker he believes has the best chance of forming a government. That candidate will have 28 days to cobble together a coalition, with a possible 14-day extension. If those efforts fail, a second party leader may be given 28 days (without an extension) to try, and if that attempt falls short, a majority of 61 MKs can request that the president assign the task to a particular lawmaker within a further 21-day period. A government must ultimately win the majority of the Knesset’s votes to take office, though a minority government can take office with fewer than 61 supporters if abstentions leave it with more votes in favour than against. If all attempts fail, Israel faces another election, with Netanyahu remaining caretaker prime minister until a new government is formed. (ANI)

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