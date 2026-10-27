"This 'bottle' has ruined Punjab": Ravneet Bittu slams Punjab CM over governance failure

Addressing the media in Chandigarh, Bittu held up a symbolic liquor bottle, referring to it colloquially as a "talli", to characterise what he described as five years of administrative apathy, governance failure, and political hypocrisy in Punjab.

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 15:09 IST
"This 'bottle' has ruined Punjab": Ravneet Bittu slams Punjab CM over governance failure
BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Launching a scathing attack on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the opposition Congress, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravneet Singh Bittu accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of utter inaction over the past five years. Addressing the media in Chandigarh, Bittu held up a symbolic liquor bottle, referring to it colloquially as a "talli", to characterise what he described as five years of administrative apathy, governance failure, and political hypocrisy in Punjab.

Targeting Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the BJP leader alleged that the state government spent its entire term indulging in political theatrics rather than tackling core governance challenges, drug issues, and infrastructure development. "This 'talli' explains why nothing has been done in Punjab over the last five years. Chief Minister Sahab has just been busy ringing this 'talli' instead of doing any real, substantive work..."

Bittu charged that the state has suffered immense damage due to administrative neglect, "I’ve shown you something truly significant—the very thing that has led to the destruction of our Punjab. For five years, this 'bottle' has ruined Punjab; it has devastated the state..."Turning his attention toward the Indian National Congress, Bittu argued that the party has lost its distinct political identity by adopting leaders and operating models from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). "Congress used to criticise us, but now they’ve adopted the very same model as the Akali Dal. Their party president comes from the Akali Dal, and their current General Secretary in-charge, Dhillon Sahab, also hails from the Akali Dal. So, there’s really no difference left anymore."Bittu's fiery press briefing follows a series of escalating confrontations between BJP and AAP workers across the state.

The political temperature in Punjab has risen following street protests and clashes during political events. The BJP has been targeting the AAP leadership over law and order, substance abuse, and governance concerns. By linking Congress officials to their Shiromani Akali Dal roots, the BJP aims to project itself as the sole distinct alternative ahead of upcoming electoral battles in the state. (ANI)

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