Bangladesh-Japan to boost regional connectivity around deep-sea port in Matarbari of the Bay of Bengal

A strong consensus has been reached between Bangladesh and Japan on enhancing regional connectivity around the Matarbari deep-sea port in Bangladesh. This Matarbari deep-sea port is located in the Bay of Bengal and is being developed with Japanese economic and technical support. "Based on the “BIG-B for Shared Prosperity," they concurred on working together to develop the Matarbari-Maheshkhali area as a major hub for logistics, energy and industry, centered at the Matarbari Deep Sea Port", a joint statement issued after talks between the Prime Ministers of Bangladesh and Japan.

"To sustain rapid economic growth, the two Prime Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to steadily advance cooperation aimed at further strengthening connectivity in the region", it added. This consensus was mentioned in a joint statement following a meeting between the Prime Minister of Japan, Sanae Takaichi and the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Tarique Rahman, during his visit to Japan.

On October 27, Prime Minister of Japan Sanae Takaichi and Prime Minister of Bangladesh Tarique Rahman, MP, held a bilateral summit meeting in Tokyo during his official visit to Japan from 26th to 29th October 2026. "The two Prime Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to work towards upholding international order which is free, open and based on the rule of law. To this end, Prime Minister Rahman noted the importance of Prime Minister Takaichi’s initiative of the “Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP)” in ensuring peace, stability and prosperity for all", the joint statement said.

Recalling the progress made under the bilateral flagship initiative of the BIG-B, which is an exclusive partnership between Japan and Bangladesh, and considering the rapidly changing global situation, a more prevalent supply chain risk, rapid technological innovation and mounting social issues, the two Prime Ministers noted the importance of enhancing resilience and preserving each country’s freedom of decision. To this end, they decided to upgrade the initiative into “BIG-B for Shared Prosperity.” They shared the view that the “BIG-B for Shared Prosperity” aims to integrate the development of power, energy, deep-sea port, industrial and ICT infrastructure, build a major nexus for industrial value chains, develop into a trade and supply gateway and generate growth and prosperity by enhancing connectivity, enhancing resilience against risks including natural disasters and geopolitical uncertainties, public-private partnership in co-creating opportunities for economic growth and rulemaking, and stepping up cooperation for peace and stability. During the meeting, investment of 1 trillion Japanese Yen (USD 6.3 billion) in energy, infrastructure, and ICT sectors was discussed. The discussion also emphasised sending a Japanese team to Bangladesh promptly to implement this plan, the Bangladesh Prime Minister's Office said in a statement. (ANI)