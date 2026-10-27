Iranian strait authority says Sinokor vessels will face 'legal action'

​Iran's ​Persian Gulf ‌Strait Authority, a ​body set up by ‌Tehran to manage passage requests in the Strait of ‌Hormuz, said on Tuesday ‌all vessels belonging to the shipping company Sinokor will face "legal ⁠action" starting ​on ⁠November 1.

The authority said on ⁠X the vessels belonging ​to Sinokor had committed the ⁠highest number of crossing violations ⁠in ​the strait over the past three months, ⁠and "appropriate actions" had been taken against ⁠at ⁠least seven of them.