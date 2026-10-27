Iranian strait authority says Sinokor vessels will face 'legal action'
Iran's Persian Gulf Strait Authority, a body set up by Tehran to manage passage requests in the Strait of Hormuz, said on Tuesday all vessels belonging to the shipping company Sinokor will face "legal action" starting on November 1.
The authority said on X the vessels belonging to Sinokor had committed the highest number of crossing violations in the strait over the past three months, and "appropriate actions" had been taken against at least seven of them.