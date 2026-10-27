Britain's FTSE 100 falls as HSBC drags banks lower

(For a Reuters live blog on US, UK and ​European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ ​in a news window) Oct 27 - ‌Britain's FTSE ​100 slumped on Tuesday, pressured by HSBC shares after its quarterly revenue miss, while investors remained cautious ahead of the government's ‌budget and amid higher oil prices.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.76% to 10,685.18 points by 0949 GMT, heading towards its biggest one-day decline in about a month. The midcap FTSE 250 gained ‌0.16%.