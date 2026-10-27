AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi calls on eligible graduates to register for Telangana MLC elections through Form 18

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday urged eligible graduates across Telangana to register their names using 'Form 18' to be able to cast their votes for the two Graduate Constituency seats in the upcoming Telangana Legislative Council (MLC) elections.

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 16:49 IST
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi calls on eligible graduates to register for Telangana MLC elections through Form 18
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday urged eligible graduates across Telangana to register their names using 'Form 18' to be able to cast their votes for the two Graduate Constituency seats in the upcoming Telangana Legislative Council (MLC) elections. Speaking to the reporters, Owaisi highlighted that the Election Commission of India (ECI) is conducting voter enrolment for two key Graduate Constituencies in the state, including the Hyderabad–Ranga Reddy–Mahabubnagar Graduates' Constituency and the Nalgonda–Khammam–Warangal Graduates' Constituency.

"I am appealing to all of you who reside in the state of Telangana. As you are aware, the Election Commission of India is conducting elections for two MLC (Member of Legislative Council) seats in the Graduate Constituencies in Telangana. One MLC seat covers the Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Mahabubnagar region, while the second seat covers Nalgonda, Khammam, and Warangal," he said. The AIMIM chief outlined that those who obtained their degree certificates prior to November 1, 2023 must complete the process online via the official portal of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Telangana or submit physical applications through designated official centres.

"For those who are graduates and received their degrees before November 1, 2023, I urge you to register your names using 'Form 18'. This will enable you to cast your vote in these upcoming MLC elections for the two Graduate Constituency seats, one for the Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahabubnagar region and the other for the Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal region. This will allow you to exercise your right to vote in these Graduate Constituency MLC elections. You may also complete this registration process online by visiting the website of the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana," he said. Earlier today, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) spokesperson Manne Krishank alleged irregularities and administrative lapses in the graduate voter enrolment process for the Telangana Legislative Council elections and urged the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to officially extend the November 6 deadline. (ANI)

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