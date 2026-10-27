China's Xi sends condolences over death of former Japanese PM
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a message of condolences to the family of former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda who died on Thursday at the age of 90.
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a message of condolences to the family of former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda who died on Thursday at the age of 90.
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