Iran's security chief meets Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, state media reports
Iran's Security Chief Mohsen Rezaei met with the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not been seen in public since succeeding his slain father Ali Khamenei, state media reported on Tuesday.
The supreme leader stressed in the meeting the importance of pursuing Iran's interests and implementing its conditions with the aim of ending the war, and the "no war, nor peace situation", state media said.