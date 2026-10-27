Iran's security chief meets Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, state media reports

Iran's ​Security ‌Chief Mohsen Rezaei ​met with the ‌country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not ‌been seen in ‌public since succeeding his slain father Ali Khamenei, state ⁠media ​reported ⁠on Tuesday.

The supreme leader ⁠stressed in the meeting ​the importance of pursuing Iran's ⁠interests and implementing its ⁠conditions ​with the aim of ending the ⁠war, and the "no war, ⁠nor ⁠peace situation", state media said.