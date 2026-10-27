Iran's security chief meets Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, state media reports

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 16:30 IST
Iran's security chief meets Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, state media reports

Iran's ​Security ‌Chief Mohsen Rezaei ​met with the ‌country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not ‌been seen in ‌public since succeeding his slain father Ali Khamenei, state ⁠media ​reported ⁠on Tuesday.

The supreme leader ⁠stressed in the meeting ​the importance of pursuing Iran's ⁠interests and implementing its ⁠conditions ​with the aim of ending the ⁠war, and the "no war, ⁠nor ⁠peace situation", state media said.

TRENDING

1
Can Somalia Finance Its Own Future? World Bank Flags Deep Revenue and Spending Gaps

Can Somalia Finance Its Own Future? World Bank Flags Deep Revenue and Spendi...

Global
2
"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

Global
3
Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bolsonaro

Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bols...

Global
4
80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth time

80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth ti...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Better Interview Answers, Same Confidence? What AI-Supported Career Training Found

Cleaner Economies, Higher Consumption: The Uneven Picture Behind Energy Efficiency

Can Nature Save the Planet? UNEP Reveals Why Global Climate and Biodiversity Efforts Are Failing

Africa's Refugee Crisis Is Reshaping Economies, but the Real Costs May Surprise You, IMF Finds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026