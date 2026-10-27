Ukrainian attacks on Russia's Belgorod region kill 1, authorities say
One man was killed and one person injured in Ukrainian drone attacks on the city of Belgorod near the Russian border with Ukraine, local authorities said on Tuesday.
One man was killed and one person injured in Ukrainian drone attacks on the city of Belgorod near the Russian border with Ukraine, local authorities said on Tuesday.
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