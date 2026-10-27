Mojtaba Khamenei stresses control over Strait of Hormuz after meeting with Mohsen Rezaei

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has emphasised the importance of maintaining control over the Strait of Hormuz to safeguard national and regional security, following a meeting with Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Secretary Major General Mohsen Rezaei, amid continuing tensions in West Asia. In a series of posts on X, statements attributed to Khamenei highlighted discussions on national security, regional cooperation and Iran's strategic interests.

“The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Sayyid Mojtaba Khamenei, met with Major General Dr. Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council. The Leader emphasized the interconnectedness of four areas—culture, politics, the economy, and security— in the SNSC,” one of the posts said. Highlighting the importance of the Strait of Hormuz, Khamenei also stressed strengthening bilateral relations with neighbouring countries based on mutual interests.

“Safeguarding national and regional security by maintaining control over the #Strait_of_Hormuz, and strengthening bilateral relations with neighboring countries on the basis of lasting and mutual interests were some of the other key topics discussed during the meeting,” another post stated. During the meeting, Khamenei reportedly described the enemy's desperation as one of the outcomes of Iran's national resistance.

He further emphasised the need to protect the rights and interests of the Iranian people and the Resistance Front while ensuring that Tehran's conditions for ending the war were met. Khamenei also called for ending the prevailing situation of “neither war nor peace” and stressed proactive communication to sustain public participation in defending the country.

The remarks come days after Rezaei warned that any military action against Iran would carry consequences, while maintaining that Tehran preferred diplomacy if it could prevent further confrontation. “Everyone should know that action against Iran has a cost. If diplomacy can create this understanding, we prefer diplomacy; but if the war continues, Iran has the necessary tools to continue responding,” Rezaei said on October 22, according to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump recently said Washington was not negotiating with Tehran but indicated that developments could take place “fairly soon,” without specifying the nature of any potential action. (ANI)