Soccer-Fenerbahce condemn brawl after loss to Galatasaray

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 20:08 IST
Soccer-Fenerbahce condemn brawl after loss to Galatasaray

Fenerbahce condemned ​a brawl that ​broke out ‌on the ​pitch after their 2-1 derby defeat by ‌Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig on Monday. Players and staff from both teams rushed ‌onto the field after a scuffle ‌between Fenerbahce's Kerem Akturkoglu and Galatasaray's Roland Sallai, according to video shared on social media.

"The ⁠rivalry ​and ⁠tension of the derby do not give anyone ⁠the right to attack our players," Fenerbahce ​said in a statement. "What happened cannot ⁠be dismissed as 'derby tension.' The behaviour of the ⁠opposing ​team's members, instead of reducing tension, fuelled the incidents."

Fenerbahce have called ⁠for an investigation and disciplinary action against ⁠those ⁠responsible for the brawl.

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