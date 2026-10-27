Argentina has no record of Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro entering the country
Argentine immigration authorities have no record of Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro entering Argentina, said a government statement on Tuesday. Following media reports about a private plane at Iguazu International Airport on the Argentina-Brazil border, Argentine authorities checked the aircraft and its crew, finding no flight plan listing the Bolsonaro family.
Bolsonaro, who was defeated on Sunday by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a runoff vote, said on Monday that Brazil's federal police had requested that he turn in his passports following a visit to his imprisoned father, former President Jair Bolsonaro.