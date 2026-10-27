Argentina has no record of Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro entering the country

Argentine ​immigration authorities have ​no record ‌of Brazilian ​Senator Flavio Bolsonaro entering Argentina, said ‌a government statement on Tuesday. Following media reports about a private ‌plane at Iguazu International Airport on ‌the Argentina-Brazil border, Argentine authorities checked the aircraft and its crew, ⁠finding ​no ⁠flight plan listing the Bolsonaro family.

Bolsonaro, who ⁠was defeated on Sunday by ​President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ⁠in a runoff vote, said on ⁠Monday ​that Brazil's federal police had requested that he turn ⁠in his passports following a visit ⁠to ⁠his imprisoned father, former President Jair Bolsonaro.