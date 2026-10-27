Russia's Lavrov says conflict in Ukraine will continue and is likely to escalate

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 20:41 IST
Russia's Lavrov says conflict in Ukraine will continue and is likely to escalate

Russian ​Foreign ‌Minister Sergei Lavrov ​said on Tuesday ‌that the conflict in Ukraine would continue and was likely ‌to escalate, Russian ‌news agencies reported.

Commenting on a phone call between President ⁠Vladimir ​Putin and ⁠the leaders of Finland ⁠and Norway earlier on ​Tuesday, Lavrov said they had ⁠offered nothing new on ⁠the ​Ukraine conflict, adding that European countries were ⁠simply seeking a role ⁠in ⁠the negotiation process.

TRENDING

1
Can Somalia Finance Its Own Future? World Bank Flags Deep Revenue and Spending Gaps

Can Somalia Finance Its Own Future? World Bank Flags Deep Revenue and Spendi...

Global
2
"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

Global
3
Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bolsonaro

Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bols...

Global
4
80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth time

80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth ti...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Better Interview Answers, Same Confidence? What AI-Supported Career Training Found

Cleaner Economies, Higher Consumption: The Uneven Picture Behind Energy Efficiency

Can Nature Save the Planet? UNEP Reveals Why Global Climate and Biodiversity Efforts Are Failing

Africa's Refugee Crisis Is Reshaping Economies, but the Real Costs May Surprise You, IMF Finds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026