Russia's Lavrov says conflict in Ukraine will continue and is likely to escalate
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that the conflict in Ukraine would continue and was likely to escalate, Russian news agencies reported.
Commenting on a phone call between President Vladimir Putin and the leaders of Finland and Norway earlier on Tuesday, Lavrov said they had offered nothing new on the Ukraine conflict, adding that European countries were simply seeking a role in the negotiation process.