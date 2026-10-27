Russia's Lavrov says conflict in Ukraine will continue and is likely to escalate

Russian ​Foreign ‌Minister Sergei Lavrov ​said on Tuesday ‌that the conflict in Ukraine would continue and was likely ‌to escalate, Russian ‌news agencies reported.

Commenting on a phone call between President ⁠Vladimir ​Putin and ⁠the leaders of Finland ⁠and Norway earlier on ​Tuesday, Lavrov said they had ⁠offered nothing new on ⁠the ​Ukraine conflict, adding that European countries were ⁠simply seeking a role ⁠in ⁠the negotiation process.