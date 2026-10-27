Flavio Bolsonaro misses deadline to turn in passports to Brazil police

Brazilian Senator ​Flavio Bolsonaro ‌has missed ​a Supreme Court deadline to turn in ‌his passports to the country's federal police, two sources familiar with the matter told ‌Reuters on Tuesday, adding the documents ‌had since been cancelled. The senator, who was defeated on Sunday by President Luiz Inacio ⁠Lula ​da ⁠Silva in a runoff vote, revealed on ⁠Monday that police had requested that he ​turn in his passports following a ruling ⁠from Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes.

The ⁠eldest ​son of former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro is under investigation ⁠in a money laundering probe. He denies wrongdoing. ⁠His ⁠whereabouts were unknown on Tuesday.