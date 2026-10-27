Judge orders Spanish government to declassify more material on Ceuta border surge

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 21:02 IST
Judge orders Spanish government to declassify more material on Ceuta border surge

A Spanish judge investigating July's mass ​migrant crossing into Ceuta from ​Morocco told the government on ‌Tuesday ​to declassify further intelligence documents and reports related to the deadly border rush, a court ruling showed.

High Court ‌Judge Maria Tardon is probing what Spanish authorities knew in advance about the crossing, how that intelligence was handled and whether officials failed to act on warnings. ‌She gave the cabinet 15 days to comply.

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