Fourth-tier Fleetwood Town beat 10-man ​Arsenal 5-3 on penalties ​after a 1-1 draw ‌in the ​League Cup last 16 on Tuesday, pulling off a major upset at Highbury Stadium. Aaron ‌Loupalo-Bi put the League Two side ahead in the 21st minute, shrugging off Arsenal defender Marli Salmon before driving a tight-angle effort ‌beyond goalkeeper Illan Meslier. The match had been interrupted early ‌on for more than eight minutes after a drone was spotted above the stadium.

Arsenal drew level four minutes after the break through Viktor Gyokeres, who ⁠converted ​from close range ⁠after Ceadach O'Neill, making his senior debut, controlled a long ball from Piero ⁠Hincapie and delivered into the area. Arsenal's task became tougher when teenager ​Max Dowman was sent off following an altercation with Fleetwood's ⁠Neal near the halfway line. Fleetwood held out under late pressure, with goalkeeper ⁠Jay ​Lynch making a crucial save from Ben White, before keeping their nerve in the shootout to win 5-3.

The result continued ⁠a remarkable night for the hosts, who sit in the bottom ⁠half of League ⁠Two, against an Arsenal side who had won seven of their opening eight Premier League matches.