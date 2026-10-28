Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted Houthi missile fired towards Taif

​The Saudi-led ​coalition ‌in Yemen ​said early on Wednesday that ‌it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched ‌by Yemen's Houthis ‌towards the western Saudi city of Taif, as cross-border ⁠hostilities ​between the ⁠kingdom and the Iran-aligned group ⁠have intensified.

Saudi Civil Defense ​issued early warning alerts ⁠for a potential hostile threat ⁠in ​Jeddah and Yanbu governorates, before saying ⁠minutes later that the danger ⁠had ⁠passed in both areas.