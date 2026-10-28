Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted Houthi missile fired towards Taif
The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said early on Wednesday that it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Yemen's Houthis towards the western Saudi city of Taif, as cross-border hostilities between the kingdom and the Iran-aligned group have intensified.
Saudi Civil Defense issued early warning alerts for a potential hostile threat in Jeddah and Yanbu governorates, before saying minutes later that the danger had passed in both areas.