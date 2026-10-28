Alexander brothers get 30 years each in prison after sex trafficking convictions

Three brothers convicted of exploiting their ​access to wealth and high society ​in New York and Miami ‌to drug ​and rape women were each sentenced on Tuesday to 30 years in prison. The twins Alon Alexander and Oren Alexander, ‌39, and Tal Alexander, 40, were sentenced by US District Judge Valerie Caproni in Manhattan, seven months after being convicted in a six-week trial of multiple sex crimes including conspiracy to commit ‌sex trafficking.

Lawyers for the brothers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.