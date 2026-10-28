UK's Healey to reverse cuts to cash ISA allowances, FT reports

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2026 04:24 IST | Created: 28-10-2026 04:24 IST
UK's Healey to reverse cuts to cash ISA allowances, FT reports

British ​finance ​minister John ‌Healey is to ​use his Wednesday budget ‌to scrap plans to slash the annual cash Individual Savings ‌Account (ISA) allowance from £20,000 ($26,626.00) to £12,000, the ‌Financial Times reported on Tuesday. Healey had decided to reverse the ⁠cut ​to ⁠the ISA allowance, which had been ⁠announced by his predecessor ​Rachel Reeves in an attempt to ⁠funnel cash into UK companies, ⁠the ​report said, citing people familiar with the ⁠matter.

Reuters could not immediately verify ⁠the ⁠report. ($1 = 0.7511 pounds)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu's political survival on the line as Israel votes

Netanyahu's political survival on the line as Israel votes

Global
2
EXPLAINER-Israel election: What happens after polls close?

EXPLAINER-Israel election: What happens after polls close?

Global
3
Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted three Houthi missiles launched towards Eastern Region

Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted three Houthi missiles launched towar...

Global
4
USTR Greer warns EU that loan to Airbus threatens trade truce on aircraft financing

USTR Greer warns EU that loan to Airbus threatens trade truce on aircraft fi...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Better Interview Answers, Same Confidence? What AI-Supported Career Training Found

Cleaner Economies, Higher Consumption: The Uneven Picture Behind Energy Efficiency

Can Nature Save the Planet? UNEP Reveals Why Global Climate and Biodiversity Efforts Are Failing

Africa's Refugee Crisis Is Reshaping Economies, but the Real Costs May Surprise You, IMF Finds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026