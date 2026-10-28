Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

World Series notebook: Brewers fans take over Tropicana Field

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- ​Tampa Bay? More like Whitefish Bay, as in the Milwaukee suburb. With ​the Brewers two wins away from their first World Series ‌title ​and ticket prices for Games 1 and 2 at American Family Field over the weekend topping $2,000, Milwaukeeans piled onto airplanes and headed south for Game 3 at Tropicana Field. They were drawn to a stadium where tickets were still available near game time, ‌with prices as low as $466 on resale sites.

NFL-49ers' Kittle says sour taste from first loss will fuel team

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle said the team will carry the sting of their first loss of the season into their bye week, a mood he believes could help sharpen a battered roster that have built their identity around physical football. The ‌49ers returned from Atlanta disappointed with their 29-20 loss to the Falcons on Sunday but encouraged by the prospect of getting several injured players back after the break, ‌Kittle told Reuters in a Zoom interview on Monday.

NHL roundup: Wings' Michal Postava wins first start, tops Oilers in SO

Michal Postava made 25 saves and also stopped all three shootout tries and Dylan Larkin scored a 6-on-5 goal with 1:17 remaining to force overtime as the visiting Detroit Red Wings rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night. The 24-year-old Postava, making his first career NHL start, stopped ⁠shootout tries ​by Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins ⁠while Lucas Raymond roofed a wrist shot in the first round for what proved to be the game- winner.

Judge extends block on Trump plans to renovate Washington golf course

A US judge extended on Monday a ⁠court order blocking President Donald Trump's plans to renovate a historic Washington golf course where she had deemed a removal of trees "inexcusable". The renovation, at the center of a lawsuit over environmental and historic ​preservation concerns, is one of the projects Trump is pursuing to reshape landmarks in the US capital.

NBA roundup: Cavs rally from 15 down, hand Wolves first ⁠loss in OT

Donovan Mitchell hit a tiebreaking midrange jumper with 48 seconds left in overtime as the host Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from a 15-point deficit to defeat the previously unbeaten Minnesota Timberwolves 127-125 on Monday night. Timberwolves superstar ⁠Anthony ​Edwards missed a wide-open 3-pointer with 3.9 seconds remaining that could have tied the game. Peyton Watson grabbed the rebound and made two free throws to push Cleveland's lead to 127-122.

Motor racing-Born racer Antonelli has plenty more dreams to fulfil

Kimi Antonelli says he is just getting started as the 20-year-old Italian prepares to become Formula One's youngest world champion ⁠with a flourish in Mexico City this weekend. The Mercedes driver, in only his second season, has a 123-point lead over teammate and closest rival George Russell with ⁠a maximum 100 still available after Mexico.

Soccer-FIFA to ⁠visit potential 2030 World Cup host cities in November and December

FIFA will carry out a series of visits to candidate host cities in Spain, Portugal and Morocco in November and December as part of the venue selection process for the 2030 World ‌Cup, world football's governing body said ‌on Tuesday. A FIFA delegation will visit candidate cities and stadiums in all three host countries ​to assess their suitability to host games.