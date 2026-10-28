FOREX-Dollar holds gains ahead of Fed policy signal, RBNZ decision

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2026 05:48 IST | Created: 28-10-2026 05:48 IST
FOREX-Dollar holds gains ahead of Fed policy signal, RBNZ decision

The dollar ​held steady at a two-week high ​early on Wednesday ahead ‌of a ​string of policy decisions from central banks, with the Federal Reserve expected to leave rates unchanged while signalling ‌whether a December move remains on the table.

Most of the greenback's peers were unmoved ahead of the Fed's decision. The euro was flat at $1.1129. The British pound was also ‌unchanged at $1.3307. Against the yen , the dollar was 0.1% firmer at ‌158.03 yen. The kiwi dollar was trading level at $0.5682 ahead of a decision from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), at which it is widely expected to hike interest rates. Meanwhile, its Australian ⁠counterpart ​was 0.1% stronger ⁠at $0.7031 ahead of the release of CPI data for September.

Traders broadly expect no change in policy ⁠from the US central bank. Fed funds futures are pricing an implied 91% probability the Federal ​Open Market Committee will keep interest rates on hold, according to the ⁠CME Group's FedWatch tool. "The Fed doesn't need to hike today to move markets," said Chris Weston, ⁠head ​of research at Pepperstone Group Ltd in Melbourne. "It simply needs to change the perceived probability of hiking in December."

The dollar index, which measures the ⁠greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.3% to 102.40 on Tuesday, touching ⁠its highest level ⁠since October 14. The yield on the US 10-year Treasury bond was unchanged at 4.9967%. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was flat at $80,736.07, while ether ‌nudged ‌up 0.1% to $2,345.25.

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu's political survival on the line as Israel votes

Netanyahu's political survival on the line as Israel votes

Global
2
EXPLAINER-Israel election: What happens after polls close?

EXPLAINER-Israel election: What happens after polls close?

Global
3
Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted three Houthi missiles launched towards Eastern Region

Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted three Houthi missiles launched towar...

Global
4
USTR Greer warns EU that loan to Airbus threatens trade truce on aircraft financing

USTR Greer warns EU that loan to Airbus threatens trade truce on aircraft fi...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Better Interview Answers, Same Confidence? What AI-Supported Career Training Found

Cleaner Economies, Higher Consumption: The Uneven Picture Behind Energy Efficiency

Can Nature Save the Planet? UNEP Reveals Why Global Climate and Biodiversity Efforts Are Failing

Africa's Refugee Crisis Is Reshaping Economies, but the Real Costs May Surprise You, IMF Finds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026