Trump says he approves of Flavio Bolsonaro coming to US
US President Donald Trump said he approves of Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro coming to the United States. "Well, I would approve. I think they're fine people. The election was very strange, and I thought it was terrible. It's gotten bad reviews. You look at what happened to their market", Trump told reporters on Wednesday.
Bolsonaro left Brazil for the United States after losing Sunday's presidential election and a senior US State Department official said the agency will grant him and his family visas to enter, Reuters reported on Tuesday.