Trump says he approves of Flavio Bolsonaro coming to US

US ​President Donald ​Trump said ‌he approves of ​Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro ‌coming to the United States. "Well, I would approve. I think they're fine ‌people. The election was very ‌strange, and I thought it was terrible. It's gotten bad reviews. ⁠You ​look ⁠at what happened to their market", Trump ⁠told reporters on Wednesday.

Bolsonaro left ​Brazil for the United States ⁠after losing Sunday's presidential election and ⁠a ​senior US State Department official said the agency will ⁠grant him and his family ⁠visas ⁠to enter, Reuters reported on Tuesday.