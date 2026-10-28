Trump says he approves of Flavio Bolsonaro coming to US

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2026 10:21 IST | Created: 28-10-2026 10:21 IST
Trump says he approves of Flavio Bolsonaro coming to US

US ​President Donald ​Trump said ‌he approves of ​Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro ‌coming to the United States. "Well, I would approve. I think they're fine ‌people. The election was very ‌strange, and I thought it was terrible. It's gotten bad reviews. ⁠You ​look ⁠at what happened to their market", Trump ⁠told reporters on Wednesday.

Bolsonaro left ​Brazil for the United States ⁠after losing Sunday's presidential election and ⁠a ​senior US State Department official said the agency will ⁠grant him and his family ⁠visas ⁠to enter, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

TRENDING

1
Why More STEM Graduates Are Not Enough: OECD Calls for Major Education and Employment Reforms
Blog

Why More STEM Graduates Are Not Enough: OECD Calls for Major Education and E...

Global
2
Netanyahu's political survival on the line as Israel votes

Netanyahu's political survival on the line as Israel votes

Global
3
EXPLAINER-Israel election: What happens after polls close?

EXPLAINER-Israel election: What happens after polls close?

Global
4
Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted three Houthi missiles launched towards Eastern Region

Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted three Houthi missiles launched towar...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Global Poverty Crisis Deepens as World Bank Calls for Better Jobs and Stronger Economic Growth

Why More STEM Graduates Are Not Enough: OECD Calls for Major Education and Employment Reforms

Better Interview Answers, Same Confidence? What AI-Supported Career Training Found

Cleaner Economies, Higher Consumption: The Uneven Picture Behind Energy Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026