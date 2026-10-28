US and ASEAN working on defence cooperation deal, says Hegseth
The United States is ready to support its allies in the Asia-Pacific region "over shared interests that are overlapping and clear," its Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Wednesday.
Hegseth told regional defense ministers in Cebu, Philippines, that the US and its allies in Southeast Asia were working on a defence cooperation framework, adding that Washington was ready and willing to work with ASEAN countries based on their own circumstances and priorities.