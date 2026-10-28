US and ASEAN working on defence cooperation deal, says Hegseth

​The United ‌States is ready ​to support its allies ‌in the Asia-Pacific region "over shared interests that are overlapping ‌and clear," its Defense Secretary ‌Pete Hegseth said on Wednesday.

Hegseth told regional defense ministers ⁠in ​Cebu, Philippines, ⁠that the US and its ⁠allies in Southeast Asia ​were working on a defence ⁠cooperation framework, adding that Washington was ⁠ready ​and willing to work with ASEAN ⁠countries based on their own circumstances ⁠and ⁠priorities.