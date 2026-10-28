UBS meets expectations with $2.7 billion Q3 profit

​UBS reported a third-quarter net profit of $2.69 ​billion on Wednesday, up 8% year-on-year and ‌roughly ​in line with the $2.71 billion expected as per a company-provided consensus forecast.

The performance of the largest Swiss bank was supported by net new assets ‌of $55 billion in global wealth management, driven by inflows of $18 billion in Asia and $17 billion in the Americas. Profitability in the Americas improved, with the profit-before-tax margin up by over 2 percentage points, UBS said.

The integration of former ‌rival Credit Suisse is on track for completion by year-end, the bank added, with cumulative cost savings by ‌end-2026 now expected at around $13.7 billion, up from around $13.5 billion. Staff levels dropped by almost 1,500 full-time employees in the quarter as integration progressed. Employees at the bank are running more than 12,700 personal AI agents and the bank keeps investing in the ⁠technology, ​UBS said.

The bank's cost-income ⁠ratio dropped to 72.3% at the end of the third quarter from 77% a year earlier. UBS repurchased $1.8 billion of shares in ⁠the quarter and plans to complete its buyback program of $3 billion in February, rather than by the mid-2027 timeline ​it had announced previously.

The bank has conditioned the amount and pace of share buybacks on the outcome ⁠of a Swiss banking rules overhaul that follows the 2023 collapse of Credit Suisse and its state-engineered emergency takeover by UBS. New capital ⁠rules ​for UBS are currently being debated in a parliamentary committee and expected to reach the lower house floor in December. The Swiss upper house last month proposed rules that UBS suggested were unacceptable.

UBS's ⁠chairman has warned the bank would need to carefully consider its future in Switzerland if capital requirements ⁠are too harsh, and some ⁠shareholders have called for UBS to leave Switzerland. UBS hopes that parliament will reach a solution that supports Switzerland's financial stability without imposing undue costs on UBS's shareholders, ‌clients and employees, ‌the bank said in its results presentation.