China's old-age dependency ratio overtakes children for first time
HONG KONG, Oct 28 - China is now supporting more people aged 65 and above than children, underscoring the impact of its rapidly ageing population and a declining birth rate.
HONG KONG, Oct 28 - China is now supporting more people aged 65 and above than children, underscoring the impact of its rapidly ageing population and a declining birth rate.
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