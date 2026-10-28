Dove maker Unilever beats quarterly sales estimates on strong demand, pricing
Consumer goods major Unilever reported third-quarter underlying sales growth of 5.2% on Wednesday, beating market expectations, on strong demand and higher prices that overrode higher commodity costs.
"Emerging markets were again a key driver, with broad-based growth across markets, led by India and continued strength in Latin America and Southeast Asia," CEO Fernando Fernandez said in a statement. Developed market performance, however, reflected a tougher prior year and softer performance in Foods, he said.
Unilever, which has been simplifying itself under Fernandez, who was appointed last year, to focus on beauty and personal care brands, has raised prices to tackle rising energy and transportation costs linked to the Iran war. The maker of Dove soap and Hellmann's mayonnaise kept its 2026 sales and profit margin forecast unchanged, and said that it expects underlying sales growth of around 5% in the second half of 2026.
Analysts were expecting underlying sales growth of 4.8% for the three months to September, according to a company-compiled consensus.