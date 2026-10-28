STOXX 600 inches lower as investors sift through earnings, higher oil prices

European shares inched lower ‌on Wednesday as investors weighed a flood of earnings reports from the likes of Deutsche Bank and Santander, with ‌higher oil prices also adding to the muted sentiment.

The ‌pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.16% at 642.64 points by 0811 GMT. Deutsche Bank gained 3.5% after reporting a 2% rise ⁠in third-quarter ​profit, above ⁠analysts' estimates, defying expectations for a decline.

On the flip side, Spain's ⁠Santander fell 2.9% after third-quarter earnings, leading the bank-heavy Spanish ​benchmark down 1%, the most among peers. Oil prices climbed ⁠more than 2%, dampening risk appetite ahead of the European ⁠Central ​Bank's rate decision due on Thursday. The energy sector edged 0.4% higher.

Technology names were another bright ⁠spot, advancing 0.3% on rekindled AI enthusiasm and ahead of pivotal ⁠earnings from ⁠Wall Street majors Alphabet and Microsoft , due after US markets close on Wednesday.