Germany, Japan should jointly pursue new tech markets, Merz says

​Germany and ‌Japan should ​seek to open up ‌new markets together in future technologies such as semiconductors ‌and artificial intelligence, ‌said German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at a business ⁠summit ​in ⁠Tokyo on Wednesday.

"I explicitly advocate for ⁠more German-Japanese cooperation in ​third-party markets," he said. "We ⁠should systematically identify joint projects ⁠in ​areas such as infrastructure, energy supply, ⁠industrial digitalization, and sustainable ⁠production."