Germany, Japan should jointly pursue new tech markets, Merz says

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2026 14:00 IST | Created: 28-10-2026 14:00 IST
Germany, Japan should jointly pursue new tech markets, Merz says

​Germany and ‌Japan should ​seek to open up ‌new markets together in future technologies such as semiconductors ‌and artificial intelligence, ‌said German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at a business ⁠summit ​in ⁠Tokyo on Wednesday.

"I explicitly advocate for ⁠more German-Japanese cooperation in ​third-party markets," he said. "We ⁠should systematically identify joint projects ⁠in ​areas such as infrastructure, energy supply, ⁠industrial digitalization, and sustainable ⁠production."

TRENDING

1
Why More STEM Graduates Are Not Enough: OECD Calls for Major Education and Employment Reforms
Blog

Why More STEM Graduates Are Not Enough: OECD Calls for Major Education and E...

Global
2
Netanyahu's political survival on the line as Israel votes

Netanyahu's political survival on the line as Israel votes

Global
3
EXPLAINER-Israel election: What happens after polls close?

EXPLAINER-Israel election: What happens after polls close?

Global
4
Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted three Houthi missiles launched towards Eastern Region

Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted three Houthi missiles launched towar...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Climate Concerns to Grocery Carts: What Moves India’s Gen Z Toward Organic Food?

Global Poverty Crisis Deepens as World Bank Calls for Better Jobs and Stronger Economic Growth

Why More STEM Graduates Are Not Enough: OECD Calls for Major Education and Employment Reforms

Better Interview Answers, Same Confidence? What AI-Supported Career Training Found

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026