“JAI: Japan, Australia, India“: Rajnath Singh highlights close ties with Pacific partners, holds meeting with his Australian, Japanese counterparts

Japan, Australia, India”, the Defence Minister posted on X, with him holding hands of both Marles and Koizumi, as he stood in the middle.

ANI | Updated: 29-10-2026 10:14 IST | Created: 29-10-2026 10:14 IST
“JAI: Japan, Australia, India“: Rajnath Singh highlights close ties with Pacific partners, holds meeting with his Australian, Japanese counterparts
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (middle) with Japanese Defense minister Shinjirō Koizumi, (left), and Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles (Photo/X@rajnathsingh) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • The Philippines

Highlighting how India has maintained close ties with its partners in the Pacific Ocean, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday posted a picture with his counterparts, Japanese Minister of Defense Shinjirō Koizumi, and the Australian Minister for Defence Richard Marles. “JAI: Japan, Australia, India”, the Defence Minister posted on X, with him holding hands of both Marles and Koizumi, as he stood in the middle.

Earlier on Wednesday, Singh held a meeting with Koizumi on the sidelines of the 13th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) in Cebu, the Philippines, and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation. In a post on X, Singh said, "Happy to meet with the Minister of Defense of Japan, Mr. Koizumi Shinjiro, on the sidelines of the 13th ADMM-Plus in Cebu, Philippines."

Highlighting the importance of cooperation between the two countries, the Defence Minister said, "Our shared commitment remains vital for a free, open, and peaceful Indo-Pacific region." Koizumi also thanked Rajnath Singh for the warm welcome and the meeting. He assured of Japan’s commitment to strengthening cooperation between the two countries across various areas, including defence.

On the same day, Singh held a bilateral meeting with Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles. In a post on X, Singh said the meeting provided an opportunity to review bilateral defence cooperation and discuss ways to strengthen coordination between the two countries.

Emphasising the importance of bilateral ties, Singh said, "India places great value on its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Australia for a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific." Both leaders also exchanged gifts as a gesture of goodwill and friendship. During the meeting, Singh also invited Marles to attend Aero India-2027, scheduled to be held in Bengaluru in February 2027.

The ADMM is the highest defence consultative and cooperative mechanism in ASEAN. ADMM-Plus is a platform for ASEAN member states (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam) and its eight Dialogue Partners (India, US, China, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand) to strengthen security and defence cooperation. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Healey seeks to steer UK through 'difficult moment' with low-key budget

Healey seeks to steer UK through 'difficult moment' with low-key budget

Global
2
US costs of Iran war rise to over $47 billion, according to Pentagon estimate

US costs of Iran war rise to over $47 billion, according to Pentagon estimat...

Global
3
Israeli exit polls show deadlock, point to setback for Netanyahu

Israeli exit polls show deadlock, point to setback for Netanyahu

Global
4
El Salvador rushes some 1,000 troops to Haiti after gang ambush, source says

El Salvador rushes some 1,000 troops to Haiti after gang ambush, source says

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Manure, Mushrooms and More: How Organic Waste Could Power Farms and Feed Their Soil

What Keeps People Using Fintech Despite Fraud Risks?

Fear of AI Replacing Jobs Could Have an Unexpected Outcome: More Workplace Innovation

AI Knows What to Say, Not What to Feel: The Growing Problem of Artificial Empathy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026