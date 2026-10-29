Tata Communications to Build India's AI Super Highway

PRNewswire New Delhi [India], October 29: Tata Communications, a leading global communications technology player, today announced strategic investments of close to USD 450 million to build an AI super highway in India - a high-speed, low-latency network fabric connecting India's key AI data-centre corridors. The company will build around 10,000 kilometers of the new long-haul fiber across India, creating one of the country's largest AI-ready connectivity network. Integrated with Tata Communications' global network backbone, the AI super highway will provide customers with a seamless, end-to-end connectivity fabric, supporting the performance, resilience and scale required for next-generation AI workloads.

India's data centre industry is poised for significant growth in the near future, driven by accelerating cloud adoption, AI deployment, increasing data localisation requirements, and growing enterprise demand for resilient, high-capacity digital infrastructure. As data centre capacity expands rapidly across the country, connectivity is becoming as critical as compute power and energy availability in enabling the next generation of digital services. Rupesh Chokshi, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Executive Vice President & Global Business Head – Network Services, Tata Communications, said, "The AI economy needs more than compute. It needs a network built for speed, scale and resilience. Tata Communications has long played a foundational role in enabling India's digital economy, and our AI Network Fabric builds on that legacy. Our AI Network Fabric will give our global customers the ultra-low-latency, high-capacity and resilient connectivity they need to scale AI with confidence. By connecting India's AI and data center hubs to the world, we are enabling our customers to grow and helping fuel India's next chapter of economic growth."

The investment aims to strengthen India's emergence as a global AI and cloud connectivity gateway, intending to meet the unprecedented demand from hyperscale and neocloud providers, AI workloads, digital-native businesses, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), enterprises and emerging cloud platforms. It will enable global hyperscalers, digital platforms and multinational enterprises to scale their operations in India with confidence as the country enters its next phase of digital transformation. The first phase of the program will focus on the Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad-Chennai corridor, one of India's most important AI and hyperscale growth routes. Subsequent phases will expand connectivity into emerging East Coast and Western India data centre ecosystems, including Vizag, Bhubaneswar, Jamnagar, GIFT City and other strategic locations. By linking the key AI corridors and data centre clusters with international cable landing stations, Tata Communications will enable seamless connectivity between India and major global AI hubs across, positioning India as a strategic gateway in the global digital infrastructure landscape.

In parallel, Tata Communications will continue to support existing enterprise and data centre connectivity requirements by scaling its current National Long Distance and metro network footprint, ensuring continued support for current growth while building capacity for future demand. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)